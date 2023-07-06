Justin Trudeau Is A Swiftie Too!

Even our PM is doing his part to get Taylor to bring her tour to Canada!

Taylor Swift announced Wednesday that she is adding another 14 European and U.K. stops to her career-spanning concert series, with special guest Paramore.

As of right now, there are no Canadian stops scheduled for her International tour that will take Swift to Mexico, Europe, Asia and Australia in the New Year.

After Taylor Tweeted out the news to fans that more shows were being added to Europe, Trudeau Tweeted, “It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon.”

It’s me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don’t make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 6, 2023

Even the House of Commons is trying to get Taylor to reconsider not stopping in Canada, with Conservative MP Matt Jeneroux saying last month he would file an “official” grievance “on behalf of all Swifties” in the country.

Neither Swift nor her management has addressed the decision to skip Canada.