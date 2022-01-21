A HUGE congratulations to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child and shared the news via Instagram this afternoon. www.instagram.com

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” they each wrote.

They did not share the baby’s name or sex.

It was rumoured that The couple who have been married for 3 years were planning on starting a family, but kept the fact that they were elready expecting a secret.

Congratulations to the new parents!