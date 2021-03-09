OK. See You! Kim’s Convenience Will End This Season

Last year, Kim’s Convenience was renewed for two more season. But, today, the show’s producers announced that the current season would be the last as co-creators Ins Choi and Kevin White are moving on to other projects.

The producers said in a statement that, “Given their departure from the series, we have come to the difficult conclusion that we cannot deliver another season of the same heart and quality that has made the show so special.”

Kim’s Convenience was a hit in Canada from its premier in 2016 on CBC and found a world-wide audience on Netflix. The final episode will air April 13 on CBC television and on the CBC GEM app.

Star Simu Liu, who pays Jung, says he was fully expecting to come back for a 6th season. In fact, he was “probably more excited” in many ways and felt Jung would be “liberated” and finally “show some growth”. He writes “Most of all it pains me that we will never see the Kims all together as a family bidding farewell to the bodega that has defined their immigrant journey […] I feel we deserved better.”

Disappointing news today. I’m heartbroken. I feel like my journey with Jung was cut short. I feel like you, the fans, deserved better. But I’m proud of all that we accomplished together in 5 seasons. Thanks for all your love and support. This isn’t goodbye, only #OKSeeYou. pic.twitter.com/c1LAg0F58m — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 8, 2021

He also wrote, “For those of you who feel deprived of a Jung/Appa reconciliation; imagine what that moment would have looked like… and promise me that you will live life that way. With forgiveness and empathy and above all else, love. We never got our happy ending. It’s not too late for you”

For those of you who feel deprived of a Jung/Appa reconciliation; imagine what that moment would have looked like… and promise me that you will live life that way. With forgiveness and empathy and above all else, love. We never got our happy ending. It’s not too late for you. pic.twitter.com/082HZFuytC — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 9, 2021

Andrew Phung, who plays Kimchee, says, “It’s a bittersweet end to one of the greatest experiences of my life. I’m so proud of what we’ve done and want to reflect and thank those who made it possible.”

It was announced today that the current season of #kimsconvenience will be our last and we will not make a season 6. It’s a bittersweet end to one of the greatest experiences of my life. I’m so proud of what we’ve done and want to reflect and thank those who made it possible. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NulUp4R6Ln — Andrew Phung (@andrewphung) March 8, 2021

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Appa, says he has no words, “only a profound sense of loss and sadness”.

I have no words for now. Only a profound sense of loss and sadness. Love you, brother. https://t.co/ARaXROozBo — Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (@bitterasiandude) March 8, 2021

Image: Andrew Phung/ Twitter