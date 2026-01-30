Old Farmer’s Almanac Spring 2026 Forecast for Ontario:Hope, Cancelled ☔❄️

If you’re currently staring out the window, whispering “any day now” to a snowbank, the Old Farmer’s Almanac has some news for you.

And no, it’s not the news you wanted.

Yes, we’re technically inching toward spring. Meteorological spring runs from March through May, and astronomical spring officially kicks off with the spring equinox on Friday, March 20.

Mark your calendar. Light a candle. Emotionally prepare yourself.

Because according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, spring in Ontario is showing up late… and cranky.

What Southern Ontario Can Expect This Spring

The forecast says much of Ontario should brace for a cooler-than-normal spring, which is meteorologist code for “don’t put your winter coat away, just move it to a slightly different hook.”

Southeastern Ontario is expected to be on the drier side, while the rest of the region plays a fun little game of “less rain down south, more rain up north.” Balance, apparently.

RELATED: 5 Simple Tips to Help You Spring Forward with Energy After Time Change

April is predicted to bring a delightful mix of rain AND snow, because Ontario refuses to commit to a season like it’s still “just seeing what’s out there.”

And by May, scattered thunderstorms are expected, just in time for patio season optimism to be aggressively humbled.

The Takeaway

So yes, spring is coming. Eventually. But it sounds less like blooming flowers and more like slush, sideways rain, and that one random sunny day that tricks you into thinking winter is over. (It’s not.)

In short: keep your boots by the door, your umbrella close, and your expectations extremely low. That way, when spring finally does show up… you’ll be pleasantly surprised instead of emotionally wounded. 🌷😒