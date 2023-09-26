Older Adults Are Sharing “I Wish I Knew This Sooner” Advice

You learn as you go! As people get older, for the most part, we acquire a certain wisdom through experiencing certain situations and relationships…

Thanks to another Reddit user, people 40 and older are sharing advice for the younger people…

Get ready for a lot of solid guidance!

“Love life — it is short. Be grateful for everything. The biggest burden you’ll carry is your thoughts. Learn to live in the present. The past is just a memory and the future is just your imagination.”

“No one cares what you do — and the sooner you can accept it, the sooner you can be at peace with yourself.”

“Take care of your knees and back.”

“Once you’re out of school, don’t keep the friends who bring you down. You don’t need that and the benefits no longer outweigh the drawbacks.”

“Stretch every day or at least more than never. Stay limber and flexible because once it is gone, it’s almost impossible to get it back.”

“Save your money”

“Don’t fall into the trap of thinking everyone else your age has something that you don’t and you feel hopelessly behind and like a failure.”

“Don’t cheap out on a mattress, pillows, or shoes. Do NOT bring work home with you.”

“It’s okay to sit in silence”

“Have as much fun as possible”.

“Put sunscreen everywhere, including the backs of your hands.”