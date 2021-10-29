Olivia Rodrigo And The Weeknd Lead The American Music Award Nominations!

Rodrigo has had an incredible break-out year to say the least and now leads the nominations with seven for the American Music Awards.

The Weeknd follows closely with six. Rodrigo is up for Artist of the Year, and New Artist of the Year just to name a couple.

Other big names up for awards include Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake and Taylor Swift.

New categories this year are Favourite Trending Song, with nominees from TikTok on the year’s most viral songs, Favourite Gospel Artist, and Favourite Latin Duo or Group, which rounds out last year’s expansion of the Latin categories bringing the total to five in the genre.

Voting for the show, whose winners are chose by fans, is open — fans can vote for all AMA categories on TikTok by searching for “AMAs” in-app. The awards take place live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on ABC