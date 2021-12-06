Olivia Rodrigo Announces World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo is heading out on tour!

After shooting to superstardom in January of this year with her first single, “Drivers Licence”, 18-year old Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album Sour in May. The album debuted at number-one, selling 295,000 copies in its first week. Rodrigo has earned seven Grammy nominations, including Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Sour, and Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “Drivers License”.

The Sour Tour will kick off April 2nd in San Francisco, California. Rodrigo will have two shows in Toronto: April 29th and 30th.

Tickets

Register for first access to tickets when they go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 am local time. Verified Fan registration is open for North American tour dates now through Tuesday, December 7 at 11:59 pm PT.