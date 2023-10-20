On Average, People Experience Two Moments of Unexpected Delight A Week!

A study found that a compliment from a stranger or finding money in your pocket, are examples of the unexpected delight people can experience each week.

Other little surprises that bring joy include receiving a surprise refund, hearing your favourite song on the radio, and driving through a string of green lights on the road.

A survey of 2,000 adults found that more than three-quarters feel instantly cheered up when these moments occur – with 36% preferring such little delights to be a surprise, rather than something expected.

And 77% of those polled also enjoy a mood boost from making other people happy – with 36% trying to do so regularly.

The study also found that some of the top ways in which people try to make others feel happy include smiling as they walk past another person (52%), just being there to listen to a friend (50%), and telling someone they’re proud of them (38%).

Nearly four in ten have cheered up others by making the effort to cook someone a meal, or simply letting another driver into their lane while on the road – and a generous 19% find joy in paying for someone else’s meal while out for dinner.

It also emerged that 14% would rather have a warning if something lovely is on its way. And 53% are more inclined to pay such moments forward to others if they’ve been on the receiving end themselves.

The data also revealed it’s all about Self-Care Saturdays, as that’s the day when 14% are more likely to do something to treat themselves – more so than any other day of the week.

THE UNEXPECTED LITTLE MOMENTS