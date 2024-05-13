On Average, This is How Much Time People Spend Outside Daily!

A poll of 2,000 adults revealed that over half of people (57%) are also craving time spent outdoors more now than ever before.

The survey results found that those who spent time outside said it relaxes them, puts them in a better mood and helps them clear their head.

On the other hand, spending more time inside than preferred can lead to feelings of depression, anxiousness and loneliness, according to the research.

Six in 10 will get stir-crazy after spending too much time inside, with the average threshold of indoor time being 10.5 hours.

Negative emotions are also the result of outdoor plans getting derailed whether due to cancellations or bad weather.

Forty-eight percent of respondents reported feeling disappointed when their outdoor plans change, while others feel frustrated, and annoyed.

Respondents also shared their favourite outdoor activities and said they enjoy them because they benefit their mental and physical health – 59% and 58% respectively.

Some of these include grilling or cooking outside, hiking and camping.