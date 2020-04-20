On May 1st- It’s Doctor’s Day! We’re Being Asked To Do Something Special!

The Ontario Medical Association sent out a tweet asking people to simply turn on their phone’s flashlight and hold it high! Shine it through your window, on your balcony, on your front porch or whoever you are to show your appreciation for our frontline doctors…

#DoctorsDay #ShineALightForThem

May 1st has been Declared as Canada’s National Doctor’s Day.

Once a year, we have an opportunity to recognize and celebrate all the important contributions physicians make to the health and well being of patients in their communities, and their leadership and advocacy to promote high quality care for patients.