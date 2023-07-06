On this Day in History!  ‘Forrest Gump’ Is Released

“Forrest Gump” was released in theatres on this day in history, July 6, 1994.

An adaptation of the 1986 novel of the same name by author Winston Groom, the movie was a smash success and earned $678.2 million worldwide.

It was the second-highest-grossing film in 1994, coming in only behind “The Lion King.”

Starring Tom Hanks as the titular character, “Forrest Gump” tells of the life and times of a man “a bit on the slow side” — a man who also leads an extraordinary life amid some of history’s biggest events.

The film received the Academy Award for Best Picture at the 67th Academy Awards in 1995, notes the Academy’s website.

Hanks was awarded Best Actor, the first time someone had won back-to-back Best Actor awards since the 1930s, said the Academy. (In 1994, Hanks won for his role in “Philadelphia.”)

In taking the Best Actor Oscar for “Forrest Gump,” Hanks beat out fellow nominees Morgan Freeman, Paul Newman, John Travolta and Nigel Hawthorne that year.

“Forrest Gump” also won Oscars for Best Directing, Film Editing, Visual Effects, and Writing–Screenplay based on material previously produced or published.