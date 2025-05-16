“Tried It Once, Never Again” — The Internet Shares Their One-And-Done Experiences

You know that feeling when you try something once and immediately think: “Oh, absolutely not”? Someone on social media asked people to share those very moments—and the answers are hilarious, brutally honest, and way too relatable.

Here are some of the best (and weirdest) things people tried once and knew it wasn’t for them:

1. Gambling

“Went to the casino with friends for a weekend, lost several hundred dollars in about an hour and a half, and never placed a bet again.”

Fair. Slots don’t pay… they play you.

2. Running

“If you ever see me running, then you should too.”

Running: the sport for people being chased.

3. Being a Morning Person

“I can wake up early if I have to, but I’ll never be happy about it.”

Same. Our circadian rhythm has left the chat.

4. Scuba Diving

“Didn’t make it past the training in the pool.”

Honestly, breathing underwater sounds cool until the panic sets in.

5. Hot Yoga

“So many people passing gas—and they’re humidity farts too.”

We can never un-hear the term “humidity farts.”

6. Virtual Reality

“Made me dizzy and gave me a splitting headache.”

Welcome to the metaverse... of migraines.

7. Going to a Strip Club

“It was so boring, and I just felt bad for the dancers.”

Awkward vibes and overpriced drinks? Hard pass.

8. Dating Someone with Opposing Political Beliefs

“Nothing wrong with the person, it’s just unnecessary conflict when we’re ideologically incompatible.”

Love might conquer all, but not in election season.

9. Giving Birth

“I did it twice. The brain plays the ‘candy corn trick’ on you—you forget how bad it is until you do it again.”

Accurate. Candy corn and contractions... both deceivingly cute.

10. Skiing

“I’m not risking my life on that bunny hill again.”

Bunny hills have zero chill.

11. Hot Tubs

“It feels like a gigantic soup pot for humans.”

Stewed people. Bon appétit?

12. Drinking a Bloody Mary

“It tasted like a spicy, disgusting, fluid lasagna.”

Tomato juice belongs nowhere near a cocktail glass, thanks.

13. Helping the Prince of Nigeria

“Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me THREE times…”

You gotta admire that level of optimism.

14. (Rated R) A “Three-Way”

“If I wanted to disappoint two people at once, I’d just call my parents.”

Brutal. Accurate. Iconic.

15. Golf

“God, was I bored and wishing for death all day.”

And that was just hole 3.

So what’s your “tried it once, never again” moment? Let us know—unless it’s karaoke. Karaoke is a personality trait.