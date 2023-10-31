Listen Live

One in Four Canadians Believe Ghosts Are Real

Are you a believer?

By Kool Mornings

27% of Canadians believe ghosts are real, 44% believe they are just a myth, and 30% have yet to make up their mind.  

12% of Canadians say they have had a direct experience with a ghost.

More fun ghostly facts:

Women are more likely to believe ghosts are real (31%) compared to men (22%). 

Age plays a factor as well with younger residents more likely to believe in ghosts compared to those who are older. 

Indeed, Gen Z (37%) and Millennials (35%) are more likely to believe than Gen X (27%) and Boomers (20%). 

13% OF PEOPLE BELIEVE THEIR HOUSE IS HAUNTED

While the percentage of Canadians who believe in ghosts is consistent between provinces, Quebec has the highest percentage who believe ghosts are made up (56%).

Among those who believe in ghosts, 43% have personally had a direct experience with a ghost (12% of the overall population) while 45% have not, and 12%, who may still be questioning what they saw, heard or experienced, are unsure. 

Half of those who have had a direct experience with a ghost saw one (48%), while the rest either felt, heard, or saw something unexplainable.

