One in Four Canadians Believe Ghosts Are Real

27% of Canadians believe ghosts are real, 44% believe they are just a myth, and 30% have yet to make up their mind.

12% of Canadians say they have had a direct experience with a ghost.

More fun ghostly facts:

Women are more likely to believe ghosts are real (31%) compared to men (22%).

Age plays a factor as well with younger residents more likely to believe in ghosts compared to those who are older.

Indeed, Gen Z (37%) and Millennials (35%) are more likely to believe than Gen X (27%) and Boomers (20%).

While the percentage of Canadians who believe in ghosts is consistent between provinces, Quebec has the highest percentage who believe ghosts are made up (56%).

Among those who believe in ghosts, 43% have personally had a direct experience with a ghost (12% of the overall population) while 45% have not, and 12%, who may still be questioning what they saw, heard or experienced, are unsure.

Half of those who have had a direct experience with a ghost saw one (48%), while the rest either felt, heard, or saw something unexplainable.