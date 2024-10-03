One in Seven People Sleep in Whatever They Wore That Day – Are You One of Them?

When it comes to bedtime attire, everyone has their preference. Do you change into cozy pyjamas, or are you one of the surprising number of people who hit the sheets in the same outfit they’ve worn all day?

According to a recent Reddit poll, a significant portion of people fall into the latter category—about one in seven!

In the poll, 14% of respondents admitted they usually sleep in whatever they’re wearing right now. Whether it's the convenience of not changing or sheer exhaustion after a long day, it’s a reality for some, especially those working from home.

However, many commenters weren’t too impressed with the idea, calling it "gross" and suggesting that people who sleep in their day clothes are bringing all kinds of germs and bacteria into their beds.

The Bedtime Breakdown

Here’s how the rest of the poll stacked up, with five main categories of bedtime attire:

Pyjamas – 31%

The classic choice! Pyjamas took the top spot, with almost a third of people slipping into something comfy before bed.

Underwear – 30%

Close behind, 30% prefer just underwear for a minimalistic bedtime look.

Whatever You Wore That Day – 14%

Whether it's laziness or just a matter of comfort, this group goes straight from the couch to the covers in their daily attire.

Naked – 14%

Another 14% prefer to sleep without clothes, embracing full freedom and comfort.

Shirtless – 2%

No top, but not completely in the buff—just 2% of people sleep shirtless, keeping it cool without going all the way.

The remaining 8%? Well, they picked "none of the above." One Reddit user even joked, “I sleep in a beekeeper's suit”—because why not?

So, where do you fit in? Whether you're rocking flannel pyjamas, your work-from-home sweats, or absolutely nothing, there's no wrong answer—just plenty of opinions!