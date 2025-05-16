One in Seven People Would Dump Their Partner to Keep Their Dog Alive Longer—And Honestly, Same

What would you give up for three extra years with your dog? Your morning coffee? Your favourite meal? Your significant other?

According to a new survey, one in seven dog owners said they’d straight-up ditch their partner or spouse if it meant their dog could live longer. And guess what? Millennials were the most likely generation to say, “Sorry, babe, the dog stays.”

Gen Z Says Goodbye to Food, Gen X Gives Up Coffee

The survey didn’t stop at relationship drama. People were also asked what else they’d sacrifice to extend their dog’s life by three years, and the answers were as intense as they were adorable.

Gen Z is willing to give up their favourite meals (yes, even sushi night).

is willing to give up their favourite meals (yes, even sushi night). Gen X would part with coffee forever, even after their dog eventually crosses the rainbow bridge.

would part with coffee forever, even after their dog eventually crosses the rainbow bridge. Boomers? They’d let every single one of their favourite TV shows and movies be spoiled in advance, just to have more time with their furry BFF.

Of Course, People Are Also Doing Normal Things

Not everyone’s out here ending relationships or going spoiler-mode. Many dog parents are down for more practical ways to help their pups live longer:

64% would improve their dog’s diet

58% would go on more walks

56% would start giving supplements

42% would start prioritizing dog dental care (finally!)

RELATED: What Do Dogs Dream About? Exploring the Nightly Adventures of Our Furry Friends

And Yes, Dog Food Spending Is on the Rise

Turns out, we’re also totally okay spending big to keep our pups healthy. A whopping 96% of dog owners say they’d pay more for dog meals if it meant giving their pup a better life.

Gen Z leads the pack— 31% would spend over $10 per meal on dog food

leads the pack— would spend on dog food 21% of millennials, 20% of Gen X’ers, and 11% of boomers said the same

Honestly, we get it. Love comes and goes, but a good dog? That’s forever (or at least three more years, if you’re lucky).