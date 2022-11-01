One In Sever Americans Have Never Seen Snow!

It’s Halloween, so how ’bout a Christmas story? (???) Motel 6 did a poll on people’s travel plans this winter that found a quarter of the country will have to drive or fly somewhere this year if they want to see snow.

25% of Americans live in an area where it rarely snows. And 54% of those people said they’d NEVER seen snow. So that means roughly 1 in 7 people haven’t.

72% of our American friends overall hope to see snow this year. The other 28% said no thanks.

Here are a few more winter activities a surprising number of people have never experienced.

1. Ice skating. 38% of us have never done it.

2. Putting up holiday lights, 36%. 16% have never even SEEN them in person.

3. Sledding, 33%.

4. Building a snowman, 33%.

5. Having a snowball fight, 30%.

6. Drinking hot chocolate. 24% of Americans have never tried it.