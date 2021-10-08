ONE IN THREE PEOPLE OVERBUY HALLOWEEN CANDY SO THEY HAVE LEFTOVERS

A third of people admit they’ve intentionally bought too much Halloween candy before, so they’d have LEFTOVER candy they could eat themselves.

40% of us have also bought additional Halloween candy in November, because the discounts are too hard to resist.

Here are five more quick Halloween candy stats:

1. Don’t buy your candy too early: More than a third of adults have accidentally snacked on Halloween candy throughout the ENTIRE month of October before.

2. 53% of parents plan to steal some of their kids’ haul this year, and over half of them won’t feel TOO guilty about it. That includes 32% who said zero guilt.

3. 41% of parents usually take their kids to a different neighborhood to trick-or-treat. Either because it’s safer, more walkable, or there’s just more candy to be had.

4. 23% of Americans who didn’t buy candy have had to pretend they weren’t home when trick-or-treaters showed up at their door.

5. One in nine people say they’ve handed out HEALTHY treats on Halloween instead of candy.