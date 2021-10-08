Listen Live

ONE IN THREE PEOPLE OVERBUY HALLOWEEN CANDY SO THEY HAVE LEFTOVERS

That just makes good sense!

By Kool Eats

A third of people admit they’ve intentionally bought too much Halloween candy before, so they’d have LEFTOVER candy they could eat themselves.

 

40% of us have also bought additional Halloween candy in November, because the discounts are too hard to resist.

 

 

Here are five more quick Halloween candy stats:

1.  Don’t buy your candy too early:  More than a third of adults have accidentally snacked on Halloween candy throughout the ENTIRE month of October before.

 

 

2.  53% of parents plan to steal some of their kids’ haul this year, and over half of them won’t feel TOO guilty about it.  That includes 32% who said zero guilt.

 

 

3.  41% of parents usually take their kids to a different neighborhood to trick-or-treat.  Either because it’s safer, more walkable, or there’s just more candy to be had.

 

 

4.  23% of Americans who didn’t buy candy have had to pretend they weren’t home when trick-or-treaters showed up at their door.

 

 

5.  One in nine people say they’ve handed out HEALTHY treats on Halloween instead of candy.

