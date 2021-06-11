Listen Live

One Night Stands Could Be A Thing Of The Past

More singles are turning to virtual hookups!

By Kool Relationships

According to a new survey by Plenty Of Fish, over half of singles asked think one-night stands are a thing of the past.

 

More men than women think the days of hooking up with a stranger for a night are over.

Plenty Of Fish thinks that the reason for the potential death of the one-night stand is because due to the pandemic, people became used to getting intimate virtually, rather than in real life.

 

Now it appears that more singles are likely to have a sexy video chat, phone call, or texting session instead of a random hook up from someone they just met at a bar.

 

Some believe that this new online lifestyle is here to stay and that people feel they no longer need the old-school one-night stand, with more and more singles viewing digital connections as more important.

 

This could make sense, because what does a one-night stand really fulfill?  Some say that the pandemic has introduced people to a better or easier way to find quick desire.

 

Plenty Of Fish determined that this new digital lifestyle has made people more choosy about who they spend their time with. 

 

