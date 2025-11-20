One Shot with Ed Sheeran: Live Musical Experiment

Netflix has dropped One Shot with Ed Sheeran, a brand-new musical experiment filmed as one continuous take. No cuts, no breaks, no “we’ll fix it in post.” Just Ed making his way across New York City in real time… and somehow sounding flawless while doing it.

The special kicks off inside a Broadway theatre where Sheeran is rehearsing for a show happening later that night. From there, the camera follows him through Manhattan as he sings, chats with fans, improvises little performances, hops into taxis, and pops into random spots around the city. Think Carpool Karaoke meets Birdman, but with way more fun and far less existential dread.

One of the standout moments? Ed surprises a fan who’s proposing on the High Line guitar in hand, ready to soundtrack the most epic engagement ever. And that’s the magic of this special: some moments feel perfectly planned, others feel totally spontaneous, and you’re never quite sure which is which.

Even if you don’t know every song in his catalogue, the real fascination is in the technical side. You’ll catch yourself wondering how on earth they filmed this, what streets were closed, where the camera crew was hiding, and whether the “one take” is truly seamless. Aside from one tiny moment where the illusion slips a bit, it’s impressively smooth.

As an idea, One Shot feels like something that could totally become a series, imagine different artists taking the format to different cities around the world. But for now, this debut is a bright, clever, and surprisingly joyful ride that shows off Sheeran’s talent, energy, and good-natured willingness to perform anywhere, under any circumstances.

One Shot with Ed Sheeran is streaming now on Netflix.