One Slice of Bread Has More Salt Than An Entire bag of Chips

Totally worth it!

By Kool Eats

Compared with a bag of ready-salted chips, one slice of bread is usually saltier, and it is the main source of salt in the average diet among those who eat bread.

One slice of white bread has 58.9 mg of salt, and a brown slice of bread contains 144.2 mg of salt.

A bag of Lays regular ships contains 18.2 mg of salt.

Reducing the average salt content of bread by 6% would remove 926 tonnes of salt from the average diet each year – which is on par with 40 packets of salted chips.

WHAT DO YOU CALL THE TWO ENDS ON A LOAF OF BREAD?

I’m thirsty just thinking about it!

