Onion Recall!

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a batch of onions is being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The raw onions, including red, white, and yellow varieties, were imported by Prosource Produce LLC of Hailey, Idaho from the Mexican state of Chihuahua. They were sold in Ontario and Quebec and possibly other provinces and territories between July 1st and August 31st.

The onions were marketed under a variety of brand names, including Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre Produce, Markon First Crop, Markon Essentials, RioBlue, ProSource, Rio Valley and Imperial Fresh.

What happens if you get Salmonella?

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections.

Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

More