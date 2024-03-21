Only A Fifth of People Have Experienced “True Comfort” in the Past 24 Hours According to New Research

The survey of 2,000 general population revealed that true comfort — feeling completely relaxed or at ease — can be hard to come by, as just 21% have experienced this within the past day.

The survey also found that the average people polled only feel comfortable for a third of the day, about eight hours.

The survey revealed that more than anything else, taking a nap was the top way respondents found true comfort.

This was followed by taking a walk outside, with having a spa day rounding out the top three ways respondents prefer to find comfort in their day.

And as the temperatures drop, respondents said they also find true comfort by taking a hot bath and creating the perfect temperature at home — which was determined to be 72 degrees Fahrenheit.

Catching some shut-eye is clearly a crowd favourite, but actually nodding off can be tricky for some — which is why 86% use a sleep or relaxation trick to help them catch some z’s.

While 46% of people surveyed who use a trick still count sheep to help them sleep, survey respondents detailed their must-haves to drift off to dreamland, with bedding revealed to be high in popularity.

Half of respondents said using fresh sheets or pillowcases helps them fall asleep, and 43% said using their favourite pillow.

Millennials were more likely to attribute a good night’s sleep to fresh sheets (51% vs. 45%), while baby boomers were more likely to depend on their favourite pillow (55% vs. 43%).