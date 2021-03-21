Listen Live

Ontario Seniors Give Life Advice To TikTok Users

"The main thing is we have to accept whatever we're in and then it's better."

Ontario seniors are taking over TikTok. A retirement home in Kitchener is filming its residents giving life advice.

Check out what 92-year-old Mary Lang says about her favourite age.

How about how to make love last?

Some of the videos have been viewed over 250, 000 times. Highland Place plans to continue making videos of its residents sharing with the world their wise words.

