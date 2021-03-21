Ontario Seniors Give Life Advice To TikTok Users
"The main thing is we have to accept whatever we're in and then it's better."
Ontario seniors are taking over TikTok. A retirement home in Kitchener is filming its residents giving life advice.
Check out what 92-year-old Mary Lang says about her favourite age.
@highlandplaceretirement
We ask our residents life advice and you won’t believe their answers. #tiktokgrandma #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #foryourlove #lifeadvice #covid19
♬ Piano Love Songs – Piano Love Songs: Classic Easy Listening Piano Instrumental Music
How about how to make love last?
@highlandplaceretirement
We could all learn something about love and she knows how to make love last. #tiktokgrandma #lifeadvice #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #inspiration
♬ Oceans (Where Feet May Fail) [Instrumental Version] – Instrumental Christian Songs, Christian Piano Music & Praise and Worship & Christian Hymns
Some of the videos have been viewed over 250, 000 times. Highland Place plans to continue making videos of its residents sharing with the world their wise words.