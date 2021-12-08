OREO Flavoured Wine!

Oreo and Barefoot Wine have teamed up to create a Cookie-Inspired Red Wine!

For a limited time, you can snag a bottle of red wine that includes the flavour of Oreo cookies.

The small batch of wine includes the flavours of chocolate and cookies and creme, so it’s as close to an Oreo as you can get in a boozy form. You may notice the aromas of chocolate, blackberry, and dark cherries, and then you’ll be left with a smooth finish.

Related: You Can Buy Wine Wands That Claim To Reduce Your Hangover…

You won’t find the adult beverage Barefoot x Oreo Thins red Blend Wine at the LCBO. Instead, you’ll have to act quickly to snag the exclusive bottles. Beginning on Dec. 9, 2021, you can visit Barefoot’s website and place your order. Each delivery includes two 750-millilitre bottles and one package of Oreo Thins cookies for $24.99. This offering will only be around while supplies last.

It appears that it’s only available in the US, so if you have family there, perhaps they can order a few bottles for you!

Here’s the link!