Oreo Unveils Limited-Edition Fall Flavours

We love our Oreos! There’s the classic, the double stuffed, the thins and a bunch of other flavours!

Now The cookie company is adding two flavours to the lineup that will definitely be someone’s new favourite very soon.

For a limited time, Oreo will be adding a Salted Caramel Brownie and an Apple Cider Donut flavour to shelves.

According to Fox News, the salted caramel brownie flavour will be available later this month, with the apple cider doughnut flavour coming in August.