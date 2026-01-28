Simcoe County Shakes Things Up: Orillia Causes a 3.7, Toronto Panics Anyway

Simcoe County doesn’t usually go around rattling the province, but late Tuesday night, Orillia chose chaos.

At exactly 10:59 p.m., because even earthquakes respect punctuality, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck about 23 kilometres southeast of Orillia. According to Earthquakes Canada and the Ministry of Natural Resources, it was “lightly felt,” which is government-speak for yes, something happened, but please stop calling us.

The quake hit at a depth of five kilometres, which is shallow enough to be noticed but not deep enough to justify cancelling work tomorrow.

Simcoe County: “That Was Weird.”

Residents across Simcoe County reported feeling a brief shake, a rumble, or what many initially assumed was just someone dropping something heavy in the basement.

Some thought it was a snowplow. Others blamed the wind. A few confidently said, “That was probably a truck,” and went right back to their snacks.

IT May Have Been A Small Earthquake If...

You felt the shake, but still finished the episode before checking the news

. Your house rattled, but your Tim Hortons cup didn’t spill, so you ruled out danger.

…the biggest aftershock was the group chat lighting up with “OMG DID YOU FEEL THAT??”

If no one lost power, no one missed work, and no one cancelled hockey, it barely counts.

Your couch moved slightly, and you considered blaming the wine.