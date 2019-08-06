Oscar Mayer Fires Back at French’s by Offering Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwich

In celebration of National Mustard Day, (first Saturday in August) French’s came out with its very own ice cream flavour. It’s tangy, sweet and very, very yellow.

Oscar Mayer has clapped back with the “Ice Dog Sandwich.”

Combined with help from New York’s Il Laboratorio Del Gelato; it’ll be real bits of candied Oscar Mayer hot dog, swirled with spicy Dijon Gelato.

Who eats just mustard @Frenchs? Condiments were made for Oscar Mayer hot dogs. Say hello to the Oscar Mayer Ice Dog Sandwich – 🌭 flavored ice cream, made with our better hot dogs, sandwiched with spicy mustard 🍦. Do you want to try this? Coming in August🔥 #OscarMayerIceCream — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 1, 2019

During the week of August 12th this creation that nobody asked for will be available in New York. Arriving in your hand in a traditional hot dog shape, served on a cookie bun. Originally made to honour National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, August 2nd.