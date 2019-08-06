Listen Live

Oscar Mayer Fires Back at French’s by Offering Hot Dog Ice Cream Sandwich

Are you willing to try one??

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

In celebration of National Mustard Day, (first Saturday in August) French’s came out with its very own ice cream flavour. It’s tangy, sweet and very, very yellow.

Oscar Mayer has clapped back with the “Ice Dog Sandwich.”

Combined with help from New York’s Il Laboratorio Del Gelato; it’ll be real bits of candied Oscar Mayer hot dog, swirled with spicy Dijon Gelato.

During the week of August 12th this creation that nobody asked for will be available in New York. Arriving in your hand in a traditional hot dog shape, served on a cookie bun. Originally made to honour National Ice Cream Sandwich Day, August 2nd.

Related posts

Barrie Colts Reveal New 25th Anniversary Logo

The Biggest Poutine World Record Broken In Quebec

Pasta Water Is Great For Your Hair!