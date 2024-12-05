Know the Oscar Mayer Jingle by Heart? You Could Get Paid in Bologna!

If you can recite the iconic Oscar Mayer bologna jingle by heart, here’s your time to shine—and get rewarded with free groceries (and bologna, of course). In celebration of the jingle’s 50th anniversary, Oscar Mayer is hosting a fun contest, and it’s exactly what millennials living for a dose of nostalgia need.

You remember it, right? That catchy tune:

🎶 "My bologna has a first name, it’s O-S-C-A-R..." 🎶

Here’s how it works:

How to Enter the Oscar Mayer Jingle Contest

If you’ve got the lyrics locked in your brain—or are willing to learn them—head over to SingToPay.com. Submit your information along with a video of yourself singing the full jingle. Don’t stress about performance skills; winners are picked completely at random!

The deadline to enter is December 15th, so get those vocals warmed up.

What You’ll Win

The prizes are as fun as the contest itself. Oscar Mayer is teaming up with Instacart to offer winners a prize of free groceries—including bologna, of course—up to $50. To redeem, you’ll need an Instacart account.

With 1,000 winners being chosen, your odds are better than most contests. Plus, everyone who submits an approved video will snag a coupon for $5 off an eligible Oscar Mayer product (while supplies last).

Need Help Brushing Up on the Lyrics?

If it’s been a while since you belted out this classic tune, no worries!

Scroll down on the contest website to find the full lyrics, along with sample videos for inspiration.

Bonus: If you want to recruit a kiddo to channel that retro jingle vibe, you can—but the entry must be tied to an adult aged 18 or older.

Now, it’s time to ask yourself: do you know the song as well as you think you do? Because who wouldn’t want to celebrate Oscar Mayer’s 50th birthday with some free bologna?

So, what are you waiting for? Dust off those singing chops and make your play for bologna-based fame. Just remember:

🎵 “Cause Oscar Mayer has a way with B-O-L-O-G-N-A!” 🎵