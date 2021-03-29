Oscar Mayer Releases Bacon-Scented Shoelaces!

Since Oscar Mayer knows how much bacon means to people, they were inspired to release a new item: bacon-scented shoelaces.

According to Delish, the shoelaces are scented using actual Oscar Mayer Hardwood Smoked Bacon. Not everyone will be able to snag them due to exclusivity!

The brand, best known for its processed meats and Wienermobile, launched the giveaway on Friday in celebration of Nike’s Air Max Day, which also included the re-release of Air Max Bacons.

“We’re dropping bacon-scented laces that’ll make your kicks sizzle,” the brand wrote on Twitter.

Happy #AirMaxDay. To celebrate the re-release of the Air Max Bacons, we’re dropping bacon scented laces that’ll make your kicks sizzle. Tweet #OscarCookMyKicks and #Sweepstakes for the chance to cop ’em 🔥🔥🔥 Rules: https://t.co/wlbBFMTsmO pic.twitter.com/k93Uqy2M7A — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) March 26, 2021

To add these to your collection, you can enter to win between March 26 and April 1. Fans can tweet using the hashtags #OscarCookMyKicks and #Sweepstakes.

Per the contest rules, Oscar Mayer will then choose 1,500 lucky winners at random “on or about” April 2.