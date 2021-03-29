Listen Live

Oscar Mayer Releases Bacon-Scented Shoelaces!

Calling all bacon-lovers!

By Kool Eats

Since Oscar Mayer knows how much bacon means to people, they were inspired to release a new item: bacon-scented shoelaces.

 

According to Delish, the shoelaces are scented using actual Oscar Mayer Hardwood Smoked Bacon. Not everyone will be able to snag them due to exclusivity!

 

The brand, best known for its processed meats and Wienermobile, launched the giveaway on Friday in celebration of Nike’s Air Max Day, which also included the re-release of Air Max Bacons.

 

“We’re dropping bacon-scented laces that’ll make your kicks sizzle,” the brand wrote on Twitter.

 

 

To add these to your collection, you can enter to win between March 26 and April 1. Fans can tweet using the hashtags #OscarCookMyKicks and #Sweepstakes.

 

Per the contest rules, Oscar Mayer will then choose 1,500 lucky winners at random “on or about” April 2.

Related posts

Peeps-Flavoured Pop From Pepsi Is Coming!

Baileys Gets A Head Start On Summer With A New Pina Colada Cocktail!

Miller Lite launches intoxicating scented candle that smells like a dive bar