The Oscars Are (Finally) Adding a Stunt Design Award

The Academy is stepping up for the daredevils of Hollywood.

Starting with the 100th Oscars ceremony in 2028 (honouring films from 2027), the Academy Awards will officially add a category for Achievement in Stunt Design — marking a huge win for the action pros who’ve been flipping off buildings and taking hits for our favourite stars for decades.

Stunt Performers Are Getting Their Moment

This move comes after years of advocacy from filmmakers like David Leitch, the former stuntman-turned-director behind John Wick and The Fall Guy, which is a love letter to stunt crews. Alongside stunt coordinator Chris O’Hara, Leitch made the case to the Academy to finally honour the craft and danger behind the camera.

O’Hara also made history as the first person to be credited as a “stunt designer” in a major motion picture, thanks to his work on The Fall Guy. Until recently, the title didn’t even exist, despite stunt work being one of the most crucial (and dangerous) parts of blockbuster filmmaking.

What Took So Long?

Honestly? That’s been the question for years. Stunt performers have long been among the unsung heroes of cinema, helping create the most memorable scenes without ever receiving a moment on stage — or even in the program.

The Academy’s production and technology branch, which includes over 100 stunt performers, clearly thought the time was right. Better late than never, right?

Will It Air During the Main Show?

Unclear. Just like the new casting award, which starts with films released in 2025, the Academy hasn’t said whether the stunt design category will be included in the live broadcast. But here’s hoping we get to see these legends in the spotlight — preferably with some slow-mo explosions in the background.