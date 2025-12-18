The Oscars Are Moving to YouTube in 2029

Yes, Even the Red Carpet Is Going Digital

After decades of glamorous gowns, awkward host jokes, and commercials you pretend not to watch, the Oscars are officially packing up their broadcast TV bags.

The Academy Awards will leave ABC and move to YouTube starting in 2029, marking a major shift for one of the biggest nights in entertainment. ABC will still air the ceremony through 2028, which also happens to be the 100th Oscars. After that? Hollywood goes full Wi-Fi.

Phase 1: Shock and Pearl-Clutching

“WAIT… THE OSCARS ARE ON WHERE?”

For many of us, the Oscars feel glued to network television, right between infomercials and bedtime.

So yes, learning that the Academy Awards are leaving ABC feels like finding out your parents cancelled cable and are now “just streaming.” On YouTube. With opinions.

Still, this move isn’t just a little tweak. It’s the first time one of the Big Four award shows (Oscars, Grammys, Emmys, Tonys) has fully ditched traditional broadcast TV.

Phase 2: The Historical Moment

“OKAY BUT THE 100TH OSCARS IS STILL ON TV.”

Before the panic fully sets in, take a breath.

ABC will continue broadcasting the ceremony through 2028, giving us one last hurrah for old-school TV viewing. The 100th Oscars will still air the traditional way, complete with channel surfing, commercial breaks, and yelling “WHY IS THIS STILL ON?” at 10:47 p.m.

After that, the tuxedos head to the internet.

Phase 3: The YouTube Era Begins

“WELCOME TO THE COMMENTS SECTION, HOLLYWOOD”

Starting in 2029, YouTube will hold global streaming rights through 2033, becoming the official home for:

The Oscars ceremony

Red carpet coverage

Governors Awards

Oscar nominations announcements

Basically, if it sparkles or thanks a publicist, it’ll be on YouTube.

This also puts one of the most-watched non-NFL broadcasts directly into Google’s hands. YouTube currently reaches about 2 billion viewers, which means your aunt, your teenager, and someone watching makeup tutorials at 3 a.m. will all be there together.

Phase 4: The “This Actually Makes Sense” Realization

“FREE? WORLDWIDE? OKAY FINE.”

Unlike hunting down which streaming service has the show this year, the Oscars will stream free worldwide on YouTube. It’ll also be available on YouTube TV, with:

Multiple language audio tracks

Closed captioning

Translation: fewer barriers, more viewers, and no “Sorry, this content isn’t available in your region” heartbreak.

Even your dad, who refuses to download apps, might accidentally watch it.

Phase 5: The Cultural Shift

“THIS IS HOW TV ENDS, ISN’T IT?”

While award shows have flirted with streaming before, this is the first one to fully walk away from broadcast television.

It’s less “end of an era” and more “Hollywood finally admitting we all watch TV with our phones in our hands anyway.”

By 2029, watching the Oscars on YouTube may feel as normal as Googling who that actor is because you absolutely recognize their face but cannot place them.

The Oscars are going digital, global, and free. ABC gets a graceful goodbye. YouTube gets Hollywood. And we get to watch the red carpet without pretending we’re not scrolling at the same time.

Next up: someone winning Best Actor and thanking the algorithm. 🎥✨