Oscars Draw a Line in the Sand on AI: Humans Still Required 🎬🤖

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially weighed in on one of Hollywood’s biggest questions: Can AI win an Oscar?

Short answer: Nope. Humans are still the stars of the show.

RELATED: The Oscars Are Leaving TV… and Heading to YouTube 👀🎬

What’s Changing for 2027

As part of its annual rule updates, the Academy has introduced new guidelines for the 2027 Oscars, addressing the growing use of artificial intelligence in film.

The key takeaway? AI can be used… but it can’t be the main creative force.

According to the Academy:

AI tools won’t automatically help or hurt a film’s chances

a film’s chances But voters will consider how much of the work was actually done by humans

Filmmakers may be asked to prove the level of human involvement

In other words, you can bring AI to the party… but it’s not getting top billing.

Performances Must Be Human

When it comes to acting categories, the rule is crystal clear: 👉 Performances must be “demonstrably performed by humans with their consent.”

So no fully AI-generated actors walking away with Best Actor anytime soon.

The Academy hasn’t clarified how this applies to more complex cases, like digital recreations or AI-assisted performances — including buzz around a potential AI-assisted performance involving Val Kilmer.

Screenplays? No Debate

The biggest mic drop comes in the writing categories: 👉 Screenplays must be written by humans to qualify.

No loopholes. No co-writing credits with robots. If a machine wrote it… it’s not winning.

Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor made it clear the goal is to protect human creativity as AI continues to evolve.

Hollywood is already experimenting with:

AI-generated voices

Digital likenesses

Script assistance tools

So this move is basically the Academy saying:

“Use the tech… just don’t replace the humans.”

The Big Picture

This isn’t a total ban on AI — it’s more like a creative boundary.

Think of AI as:

A tool ✔️

A collaborator (kind of) ✔️

The main artist ❌

For now, the Oscars are staying firmly human.