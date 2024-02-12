Our Favourite Cheese Movie Lines?

New research suggests that they do. That’s according to a survey of 2,000 adults, which aimed to highlight the cringiest, most quote-worthy movie lines, and found that 63% are more likely to remember the cheesy kind than the serious kind.

“Jerry Maguire” was voted as the king of cheese, with “you had me at ‘hello’’’ ranking as our favourite cheesy movie line.

That was followed by Patrick Swazye’s iconic “I’m scared of walking out of this room and never feeling the rest of my whole life the way I feel when I’m with you,” line from “Dirty Dancing” and “I want the fairytale,” from “Pretty Woman”.

“We’ll always have Paris,” from “Casablanca” and “I’d rather die tomorrow than live a hundred years without knowing you,” from “Pocahontas” rounded out the top five.

In fact, corny, cheesy movies are twice as popular as their serious, dramatic counterparts…

Honour mentions go to:

” Nobody puts Baby in the corner” – Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) in Dirty Dancing.

” Ditto” – Sam (Patrick Swayze) after Molly (Demi Moore) says “I love you” in Ghost.