OUR FAVOURITE HOLIDAY SMELLS INCLUDE CHRISTMAS TREES, COOKIES, AND FIRES
What's your favourite Holiday Smell!
Yes, the smell of disappointment wafts through the house after the kids open the gifts they don’t want-isn’t on this list, but should be…
An early Christmas poll asked people to rank their favourite holiday smells. And Christmas trees ranked first.
We’re a little suspicious because the poll was done by a group called the “REAL Christmas Tree Board.” But the rest of the rankings do seem about right.
1. Christmas trees. 56% said it’s one of their favourite holiday smells.
2. Cookies.
3. Cinnamon.
4. Hot chocolate.
5. Gingerbread.
6. Peppermint.
7. A fire burning in the fireplace.
8. Chestnuts.