OUR FAVOURITE HOLIDAY SMELLS INCLUDE CHRISTMAS TREES, COOKIES, AND FIRES

Yes, the smell of disappointment wafts through the house after the kids open the gifts they don’t want-isn’t on this list, but should be…

An early Christmas poll asked people to rank their favourite holiday smells. And Christmas trees ranked first.

We’re a little suspicious because the poll was done by a group called the “REAL Christmas Tree Board.” But the rest of the rankings do seem about right.

1. Christmas trees. 56% said it’s one of their favourite holiday smells.

2. Cookies.

3. Cinnamon.

4. Hot chocolate.

5. Gingerbread.

6. Peppermint.

7. A fire burning in the fireplace.

8. Chestnuts.