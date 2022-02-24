Our First Look At Daniel Radcliffe As “Weird Al”

The first photo of Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic has been unveiled and it is nothing short of amazing.

It was previously announced that the Harry Potter star would be playing the infamous parody artist in the upcoming Roku biopic, Weird: The “Weird Al” Yankovic Story.

Now we are finally getting a look at Radcliffe in Yankovic’s essential Hawaiian shirt and tightly coiled hair. Radcliffe told The Hollywood Reporter, “wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

According to the movie’s synopsis, Weird: The “Weird Al” Yankovic Story, will follow the artist’s story “from his rise to fame in the music industry to his celebrity love affairs.”

In a previous statement Yankovic said, “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.”

He added, “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”