Our First Look At Ryan Gosling As Ken!

A 40-year-old Ken! Come on!

Warner Bros has released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ – fans aren’t sure what to think.

The forthcoming movie directed by Greta Gerwig (previously Ladybird and Little Women) will see Gosling play the iconic fashion-forward doll, Ken.

Gosling is joined in the movie by Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell.

Fans are divided over the photo, with many commenting that the 41-year-old actor is too old to be playing the iconic doll. Robbie – who is portraying Barbie – is 31.

“I love Ryan Gosling, but 40-year-old Ken is insane. I’m sorry,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added: “Extremely moved that ‘Ken’ (Ryan Gosling) in the Barbie movie is 41 years old.”