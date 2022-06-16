Listen Live

Our First Look At Ryan Gosling As Ken!

Fans aren’t buying it!

By Dirt/Divas

A 40-year-old Ken! Come on!

Warner Bros has released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in ‘Barbie’ – fans aren’t sure what to think.

The forthcoming movie directed by Greta Gerwig (previously Ladybird and Little Women) will see Gosling play the iconic fashion-forward doll, Ken.

Gosling is joined in the movie by Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell.

Avril Lavigne, Justin Bieber And Ryan Gosling- Cousins?

Fans are divided over the photo, with many commenting that the 41-year-old actor is too old to be playing the iconic doll. Robbie – who is portraying Barbie – is 31.

“I love Ryan Gosling, but 40-year-old Ken is insane. I’m sorry,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added: “Extremely moved that ‘Ken’ (Ryan Gosling) in the Barbie movie is 41 years old.”

Related posts

Sesame Street Releases A ‘Friends’ Parody Song To Pay Tribute To Dads!

Charlie Sheen’s Daughter Joins OnlyFans!

Lady Gaga In Early Talks To Join Joke 2 Cast