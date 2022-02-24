Our Lives Really Do Flash Before Us When We Die

THE first-ever recording of a dying brain has revealed we might relive some of our best memories in our last moments.

Scientists accidentally made the discovery when treating a patient for epilepsy that was hooked up to an EEG machine.

The 87-year-old man’s brain activity was being measured when he suddenly had a heart attack and died.

This meant the 15 minutes around his death were recorded on the EEG. (Electroencephalogram)

In the 30 seconds on either side of the patient’s final heartbeat, an increase in very specific brain waves was spotted.

These waves are known as gamma oscillations and are linked to things like memory retrieval, meditation and dreaming.

This could mean we might see a sort of film reel of our best memories as we die.

More studies would need to take place to confirm this.

