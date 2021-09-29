People Will Live Up To 130 By 2100 as Healthcare And Living Standards Improve

A new study reveals what it will take for younger kids and feature generations to live until they are 130 years old.

Researchers found that from age 108 onwards, the probability of surviving each extra year is 50/50 — the same as tossing a coin.

But with better medicine, food, and living conditions, they concluded people would hit the age of 130 before 2100.

The Canadian researchers, writing in the Royal Society Open Science journal, said: “There is strong evidence of an upper limit to the human lifespan of around 130 years.

The research stresses that this won’t happen overnight, nor will everyone have the good fortune to live that long either.