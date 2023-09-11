OUR PM’S PLANE BROKE: Justin Trudeau Stuck In India

The relationship between the two countries have been tense, and both leaders did not hold back at the G20 summit…

And now- the PM and is team are stuck in a country that aren’t fans…Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian delegation are stuck in New Delhi after his aircraft experienced technical issues.

Trudeau, government staff and journalists traveling with the prime minister were set to leave India on Sunday night after the Group of 20 leaders’ summit. It’s unclear when and how they will be able to depart the country. “These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made,” a statement from Trudeau’s office said.

Canada relies on the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-150 Polaris planes to transport government officials and foreign dignitaries, including the country’s Prime Minister.

Just like the PM’s home in Ottawa, the plane is super old and it’s hard to find parts. According to reports, the plane’s lifespan will expire in 2027…

It’s kinda funny, because just last year, Justin Trudeau and Boris Johnson joked about who had the biggest plane at the G7 summit in Germany…

After the pair of PM’s spotted Air Force One on the tarmac at Munich Airport, Mr Trudeau joked that Mr Johnson’s Airbus A321 plane was bigger – to which the British PM insisted that his jet is “very modest”.

The Tory leader has been forced to use the smaller of his two jets because Prince Charles had first call on the Airbus A330 RAF Voyager to fly to Rwanda, because of protocol.

In case you were wondering, which leaders have the biggest planes (because plane size is important)…

The United States (Air Force One)

Great Britain

India

Mexico

and Morocco

-this is also taking into account engine size…

Germany, Russia, North Korea, Switzerland and Japan round out the top 10…