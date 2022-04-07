Over Half of People Can’t Name All Four Of Their Grandparents

Today, a new survey from Ancestry®, the leader in family history, found more than half (53%) of Americans can’t name all four grandparents – demonstrating a knowledge gap in key information about more recent family history.

The survey also found that only 4% could name all eight of their great-grandparents.

While many Americans don’t know a lot about their family’s past, they want to know more. Sixty-six percent of respondents said they want to learn more about their family history and over half (51%) want stories about when their ancestors were young and what life was like at a moment in time.

WHAT DO PEOPLE WANT TO LEARN ABOUT THEIR FAMILY HISTORY?

Stories of their ancestors when they were young/what their life was like at a moment in time – 51%

Ancestors’ connection to historical events – 46%

Where their last name comes from and/or what it means – 42%

Hardships their ancestors went through/overcame – 41%

Regions/countries their ancestors came from – 40%

The street/neighbourhood their ancestors lived in – 38%

