Over Half of People Can’t Name All Four Of Their Grandparents

Can you name all your grandparents?

By Kool Mornings

Today, a new survey from Ancestry®, the leader in family history, found more than half (53%) of Americans can’t name all four grandparents – demonstrating a knowledge gap in key information about more recent family history. 

 

The survey also found that only 4% could name all eight of their great-grandparents.

 

While many Americans don’t know a lot about their family’s past, they want to know more. Sixty-six percent of respondents said they want to learn more about their family history and over half (51%) want stories about when their ancestors were young and what life was like at a moment in time. 

 

WHAT DO PEOPLE WANT TO LEARN ABOUT THEIR FAMILY HISTORY?

 

  • Stories of their ancestors when they were young/what their life was like at a moment in time – 51%
  • Ancestors’ connection to historical events – 46%
  • Where their last name comes from and/or what it means – 42%
  • Hardships their ancestors went through/overcame – 41%
  • Regions/countries their ancestors came from – 40%
  • The street/neighbourhood their ancestors lived in – 38%

 

 

