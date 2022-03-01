Over Half Of People Have Become More Sensitive to Noise Since The beginning of the Pandemic!

New research finds that four in 10 people have become more sensitive to loud music, and loud conversations since the pandemic began in early 2020!

Those distractions can also be painful — 52% said loud noises give them headaches, with the average respondent experiencing six a week. Over half of people wish they had earplugs for when life gets too noisy!

That’s likely why 31% of respondents would love to turn the volume down when someone in their household is listening to something that is distracting them.

Six in 10 agreed they would wear earplugs to help with noise sensitivity, but think people will judge them if the earplugs are noticeable.

Just over seven in 10 have used earplugs to help them fall asleep at night, and almost half (49%) claim to use them at least once a day.

MOST DISTRACTING OUTDOOR SOUNDS

Vehicles on a busy road (sirens, horns honking, etc.) – 34%

Loud music – 33%

Roadwork or other construction – 33%

Babies crying – 32%

Passersby snorting, sneezing or coughing – 30%

Kids playing loudly – 29%

Loud conversations – 28%

Train or metro – 28%

Wildlife – 23%



MOST DISTRACTING INDOOR SOUNDS