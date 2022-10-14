Over Half of the Parents Admit They Are Not Very Good Cooks!

According to new research, 61% of parents say their kids don’t like their cooking.

The research found that parents with school-aged kids are the most stressed out trying to have time to make proper meals for their children, making sure kids are doing their homework and getting enough sleep.

With their time being spread so thin, it’s no surprise that parents often get frustrated by the time it takes to prepare ingredients and cook their kids’ meals.

Three in five parents said the burden of cooking in their household usually falls to one parent and it’s usually themselves.

And 62% said they would give up some of their favourite things for a week if they could get dinner on the table in under 10 minutes such as their favourite music, TV show or movie or most-loved outfit.

Parents say that mealtime is more stressful than anything else.

Parents wish that mealtime could be easy and faster to cook.

Parents also wish that kids would like what they cook.