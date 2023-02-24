OVER HALF OF THE SELFIES NOW INCLUDE SOME SORT OF FILTER
Baby Boomers don't know how to filter!
You can’t trust everything you hear or see these days: A new poll found more than half of all the selfies we post online now include some sort of filter or effect, 52%, on average.
They only polled Millennials and Gen Xers. So selfies posted by Baby Boomers might drag that average down. But they didn’t poll Gen Z either, and young people would probably more than makeup for that.
73% of people polled said they feel the need to hide their physical imperfections sometimes. Only 3% said they’ve never shared an altered photo online.
Here are some of the top physical imperfections we feel like we have to fix . . .
1. Skin issues, like acne. 37% feel like they have to hide it.
2. Specific body parts we’re self-conscious about, 35%.
3. Our hair, 33%.
4. Bad posture, 31%.
5. Glasses or vision problems, 31%.