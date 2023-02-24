Listen Live

OVER HALF OF THE SELFIES NOW INCLUDE SOME SORT OF FILTER

Baby Boomers don't know how to filter!

By Kool Viral

You can’t trust everything you hear or see these days:  A new poll found more than half of all the selfies we post online now include some sort of filter or effect, 52%, on average.

They only polled Millennials and Gen Xers.  So selfies posted by Baby Boomers might drag that average down.  But they didn’t poll Gen Z either, and young people would probably more than makeup for that.

Taking Selfies May Make You Less Likeable

73% of people polled said they feel the need to hide their physical imperfections sometimes.  Only 3% said they’ve never shared an altered photo online.

Here are some of the top physical imperfections we feel like we have to fix . . .

1.  Skin issues, like acne.  37% feel like they have to hide it.

2.  Specific body parts we’re self-conscious about, 35%.

3.  Our hair, 33%.

4.  Bad posture, 31%.

5.  Glasses or vision problems, 31%.

