Oxford's 2024 Word of the Year Is Here, and It’s Giving "Brain Rot"

If you’ve ever felt your brain turning to mush after hours of doomscrolling, you’re not alone. Oxford Dictionaries has officially named “brain rot” its Word of the Year for 2024.

The term perfectly captures our collective struggle with the overwhelming flood of trivial and unchallenging online content. According to Oxford University Press, the phrase saw a 230% increase in usage this year, reflecting just how much it resonated with our digital lives.

What Is "Brain Rot," Anyway?

Oxford defines “brain rot” as “the supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.” In other words, it’s the feeling we get after bingeing endless TikToks, doomscrolling news feeds, or diving into a black hole of memes.

The Word of the Year is chosen to reflect a defining theme of the past year, and “brain rot” stood out among finalists like demure, slop, dynamic pricing, romantasy, and lore. The selection process combined public votes with analysis from Oxford’s team of expert lexicographers.

A Blast from the Past

While “brain rot” might feel like the most 2024 term ever, it’s not as modern as it seems. The phrase first appeared in 1854, courtesy of naturalist and philosopher Henry David Thoreau in his classic work Walden. Who knew the man who raved about the virtues of solitude and simplicity was already onto the dangers of mental burnout?

Why "Brain Rot" Matters

This year’s Word of the Year isn’t just about the rise of a catchy phrase; it’s a wake-up call. It reflects how technology, while connecting us, can also overwhelm us, leaving us mentally drained. As we step into another year of digital immersion, “brain rot” serves as a reminder to balance screen time with moments of meaningful engagement.

So, next time you feel yourself falling into the online abyss, remember Thoreau’s advice and maybe take a breather in nature. Your brain will thank you.

What do you think of Oxford’s pick this year? Let us know in the comments below—unless you’re too busy fighting off brain rot, of course.