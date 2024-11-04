The 2024 Word of the Year: Why “Brat” is Stealing the Spotlight

As we dive into 2024, the last thing anyone expected was for “brat” to become the standout sensation of the year. But here we are! The Collins Dictionary has officially crowned “brat” as its Word of the Year, and it’s time to unpack what this means for all of us.

Related: Oxford Dictionary’s Word of the Year is 'Rizz"

What Does “Brat” Even Mean?

Collins defines “brat” as someone who embodies “a confident, independent, and hedonistic attitude.” Think of it as a celebration of unapologetic self-expression, embodied perfectly by the release of Charli XCX's album, Brat, which dropped in June. This album sparked the “brat summer” phenomenon and inspired a flurry of memes that took social media by storm.

Charli herself describes the vibe of a “brat” perfectly: “You’re just like that girl who’s a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes. She feels herself, but then also maybe has a breakdown but kind of like parties through it, is very honest, is very blunt, and a little bit volatile.” You can check out her thoughts in a clip here.

Other Contenders for Word of the Year

While “brat” took the crown, it wasn’t the only contender. Here’s a peek at some of the other words that were in the running:

Brainrot (noun): An inability to think caused by excessive consumption of low-quality online content. Era (noun): A period of one’s life or career that’s marked by distinctive character. Looksmaxxing (noun): The effort to maximize the attractiveness of one’s physical appearance. Raw dogging (noun): Engaging in activities without preparation or equipment. Anti-tourism (noun): Resistance to large-scale tourism. Delulu (adjective): Being utterly mistaken or unrealistic in one’s expectations. Romantasy (noun): A genre blending romantic fiction with fantasy. Supermajority (noun): A large majority that allows a government to pass laws with little scrutiny. Yapping (noun): Talking at length about inconsequential matters.

As we settle into the new year, it’s clear that “brat” represents more than just a word; it’s a cultural moment, a vibe, and a reminder to embrace our inner wild child. So, whether you're blasting Charli XCX or embracing your own “brat” moments, let’s make 2024 a year of confident self-expression!