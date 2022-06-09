Package Sizes Are Getting Smaller!

There’s a new thing called ‘shrinkflation,’ and manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes without lowering prices.

From Toilet paper to yogurt, coffee and your drink bottles, they are getting smaller!

In the U.S., a small box of Kleenex now has 60 tissues; a few months ago, it had 65. Chobani Flips yogurts have shrunk from 5.3 ounces to 4.5 ounces. In the U.K., Nestle slimmed down its Nescafe Azera Americano coffee tins from 100 grams to 90 grams. In India, a bar of Vim dish soap has shrunk from 155 grams to 135 grams.

Global consumer price inflation was up an estimated 7% in May, a pace that will likely continue through September, according to S&P Global.

This is leaving companies dealing with rising costs. For ingredients, packaging, labour and transportation.

Even Fritos Scoops marked “Party Size” aren’t so party size anymore. They used to be 18 ounces, now down to 15.1 ounces and more expensive.

PepsiCo recently began phasing out 32-ounce bottles in favour of 28-ounce ones.

Domino’s Pizza announced in January it was shrinking the size of its 10-piece chicken wings to eight pieces for the same $7.99 carryout price. Domino’s cited the rising cost of chicken.

It appears the next time you want to have a party- it will cost more- just like everything else.