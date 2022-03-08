Pain At The Pumps! Here Are Some Jokes To Cheer You Up!

Dan McTeague, who is the president of Canadians for Affordable Energy has been warning us for weeks that gas could soon reach $2 per/litre!

Dan says unless matters between Russia and Ukraine dramatically improve except the price to continue to rise in the next couple of weeks!

Related: The Best Driving Songs, According To A New Poll…

Alberta’s Premier is cutting the provincial taxes which will save residents 13% at the pump, here’s hoping that Ontario does the same!

It’s better to laugh than to cry, so here are some gas jokes to soften the blow.

Gas prices are so high…

Gas prices are so high…It’s cheaper to mail your car to your destination…

Gas prices are so high…that the Amish have sold out of their horse and buggies…

Gas prices are so high…That dieting will not be an issue, as you won’t be able to afford groceries…

Gas prices are so high…That we’re taking out loans just to fill up our minivans

Gas prices are so high… That we’ve wondered “if the gas in our bellies could be a viable substitute”