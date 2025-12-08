Pantone’s 2026 Colour of the Year: Toilet-Paper Chic? ✨

Every year, Pantone picks a Colour of the Year that’s supposed to set the tone for design, fashion, and overpriced throw pillows. And for 2026, they went bold… by choosing… white.

Sorry — “Cloud Dancer.”

Which is essentially the colour of toilet paper, a hotel bedsheet you’re afraid to stain, or that wall your kids definitely will stain.

Pantone describes it as “a lofty white neutral whose presence acts as a whisper of calm and peace in a noisy world.”

Meanwhile, the rest of us are just trying not to spill coffee on our shirts before 9 a.m.

The Internet Had Thoughts 💬

And because the internet never disappoints:

“So… white. I guess creativity took a personal day.”

“The Colour of the Year is literally the absence of colour. Big mood.”

“Choosing white during a recession? Yup, that tracks.”

“2027’s Colour of the Year will be… invisible.”

And a fashion note for the ages:

“White? Something we can’t even wear past Labour Day. Bold strategy.”

Honestly? After the past few years, maybe Pantone’s right — we could all use a little “calm and peace”…

Or at least a colour that won’t show spaghetti sauce. 🍝😬