PARENTS ARE RAGING OVER THE GIANT TEDDY BEAR PRESENT
It’s unbearable!
Remember that giant teddy bear Costco sold a few years back? Seemed like a good idea at the time- but now parents are calling it a horrible dust collector and a waste of space.
These jumbo-sized bears are sold all over North America and are costly.
While a lot of people jumped at the chance to pick one up to spark incredible joy on a kid’s face- no one thought about what would happen after the bear came home.
Soon after purchasing the giant bear, several parents discovered that the plush toy is horrible and impossible to store.