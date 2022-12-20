Listen Live

PARENTS ARE RAGING OVER THE GIANT TEDDY BEAR PRESENT

It’s unbearable!

By Kool Mornings

Remember that giant teddy bear Costco sold a few years back?  Seemed like a good idea at the time- but now parents are calling it a horrible dust collector and a waste of space.

These jumbo-sized bears are sold all over North America and are costly.


While a lot of people jumped at the chance to pick one up to spark incredible joy on a kid’s face- no one thought about what would happen after the bear came home.

Soon after purchasing the giant bear, several parents discovered that the plush toy is horrible and impossible to store. 

How About An Emotional Support Plush Man-Bear For Christmas?

