🎙️ PARENTS SPEND THE EQUIVALENT OF 15 WORKDAYS A YEAR... AS AN UNPAID UBER DRIVER 🚗😅

If you're a parent, here's a fun fact that'll make you want to pull over and scream into your steering wheel...

A new survey found the average parent spends almost 7,000 minutes a year driving kids to and from school and activities.

That's 38 minutes every school day, or the equivalent of 15 full eight-hour workdays every year.

Congratulations! You have a second job... and your passengers still complain about your music.

The survey also found 77 per cent of parents say back-to-school season makes life feel completely chaotic.

RELATED: Prepare for Back to School: Budgeting Tips and Early Shopping Strategies

The biggest challenge? Trying to juggle your own schedule with your kids' schedule.

Closely followed by paying for school supplies... because apparently a package of pencils now requires a small line of credit.

More than 70 per cent of parents say back-to-school costs have gone up since last year, while others say they're already stressing about meal planning and getting everyone back into a routine.

And then there's the annual calendar panic...

Every mom right now:

"Wait... it's AUGUST already?"

Because somehow September is basically next week.

Which means it's time to buy backpacks, label water bottles, figure out who's driving to soccer, plan Thanksgiving, start thinking about Halloween costumes...

...and before you know it, Mariah Carey is thawing out for Christmas.

At this point, the year doesn't have 12 months.

It has "before school starts"... and "how is it Christmas already?" 🎒🎃🎄😂